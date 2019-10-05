Sadio Mane Made Most of Contact – Brendan Rodgers Bemoans Leicester’s Loss

Follow @insidefutbol





Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers believes Liverpool striker Sadio Mane made the most of contact with Marc Albrighton in the closing stages at Anfield to win the Reds a penalty to claim a 2-1 win.



Liverpool took the lead in the Premier League meeting on home turf in the first half, with Mane finishing off a fine ball from James Milner.













Leicester pegged Liverpool back in the 80th minute through James Maddison and looked on course to claim at least a point at Anfield, something which would have ended the hosts' 100 per cent league record.



However, deep into injury time Albrighton was judged to have brought down Mane, with Milner stepping up and making no mistake to fire Liverpool to a 2-1 win.





Rodgers admits that he is disappointed to be heading back home empty handed on his return to Liverpool as he feels his team looked like they could breach the Reds' backline.







The former Liverpool boss told Sky Sports post match: "I thought we deserved more than that. It’s cruel to concede so late.



"I am very proud of the team. We're playing against the European champions and we looked like we could get goals today.





"We were always a threat in the game, we had the confidence to pass the ball.



"We are showing our personality in how we played. Our notion was to perform well."



Rodgers also claimed Mane made the most of any contact and believes if the referee had not given the penalty then VAR would have come to Leicester's aid.



"We are bitterly disappointed to concede the penalty and it did not look clear and obvious to me.



"I think Sadio Mane made the most of the contact.



"I don’t think if it had not been given by the referee it would have been overturned by VAR. When the referee gives decisions it is hard for them to overrule it", he added.

