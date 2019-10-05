XRegister
06 October 2018

05/10/2019 - 21:58 BST

Steve Bruce To Slot These Two Players Into Team Against Manchester United

 




Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce will start Matty Longstaff against Manchester United on Sunday, according to the Daily Mail

Bruce's side are set to play host to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United at St James' Park in what is both sides' final game before the international break kicks in this month. 


 



All eyes are on what team Bruce fields against Manchester United following his side's 5-0 thrashing at Leicester City last weekend.

And Bruce is set to play 19-year-old midfielder Longstaff against the Red Devils as he looks for his side to pile further pressure on Solskjaer.
 


It is also claimed that Ciaran Clark is poised to come into the team to replace Paul Dummett.



Newcastle are without Isaac Hayden, who is serving the first match of his three-game ban.

Bruce's side have picked up just five points from their opening seven games in the Premier League this season and sit second bottom in the table.
 


Manchester United are in eleventh and have collected nine points from seven games, with the pressure on Solskjaer now beginning to grow.
 