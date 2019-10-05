XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

05/10/2019 - 20:18 BST

This Is Why We’ve Got Good Points Total – Roy Hodgson On How Crystal Palace Have Improved

 




Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson believes that working on his side's attacking play is the reason behind the Eagles' strong start to the season. 

Hodgson's Palace visited the London Stadium on Saturday evening to take on Manuel Pellegrini's West Ham United outfit in a Premier League match  


 



They fell behind in the 54th minute when Sebastien Haller struck for the hosts, but pulled back level less than ten minutes later through Patrick van Aanholt, who made no mistake from the penalty spot.

Jordan Ayew then secured all three points for Crystal Palace in the 87th minute when his goal, which was initially ruled offside, was given following a VAR review. 
 


Hodgson's side are now fourth in the league with 14 points following eight games and the Palace boss believes there is a reason behind his team's good form.



He told the BBC's Match of the Day programme: "I thought we were a bit unlucky to fall behind. The first half we were very satisfied with, we were a constant threat.

"I wouldn't say Haller's goal came against the run of play but we felt it wasn’t in the offing at that stage.
 


"We were then fortunate that the two decisions that had to be made went our way.

"The one area we’ve been constantly strong in is central defence, but we’ve been working on our attacking play as well.

"That’s why we’ve managed to amass a good tally of points so far", Hodgson added.

Crystal Palace now head into the international break and are next in action at home against champions Manchester City on 19th October, a game followed by a trip to Arsenal.
 