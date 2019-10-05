We Were Better, Shouldn’t Have Lost – Marcelo Bielsa Reacts As Leeds Lose At Millwall

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa feels that his side should not have gone down to a 2-1 defeat at Millwall and were better than the Lions even with a player fewer.



Bielsa saw his side get off to the worst possible start at the Den when Gaetano Berardi was judged to have brought down Tom Bradshaw in the 14th minute.













Berardi was given his marching orders, while Jed Wallace then put Millwall in front from the spot-kick, to give Leeds double heartache early into the clash.



Leeds found themselves going in at the break 2-0 down when Shane Ferguson back-heeled the ball to Bradshaw, who made no mistake with his effort past Kiko Casilla.





Bielsa rallied his troops at half time and Leeds scored within seconds of the start of the second half when Ezgjan Alioski finished from a cross from Jack Harrison.







Leeds though could mount no famous comeback and slipped to a 2-1 defeat to continue their dire record at the Den.



For Bielsa though, the result should have been different and he told his post match press conference: "The result should be different. Each time we lose always I find few logical reasons to justify it.





"For me, it’s always a shame to explain why we lost.



"I think with 10 men we were better than them.



"Always, we are trying to explain why what we want doesn’t happen.



"It impacts the tolerance of the people who are listening", the Leeds boss added.

