Amazing Result – Wolves Star Hails Shock Win At Manchester City

Wolves skipper Conor Coady has hailed his side's shock 2-0 win at Premier League champions Manchester City.



Nuno's side started the afternoon as clear underdogs in the league encounter, with their Europa League efforts in Turkey against Besiktas on Thursday night also thrown into the mix.













Manchester City dominated possession, but as the final ten minutes of the encounter at the Etihad approached, Wolves sensed they could leave the north west with a result.



Ten minutes from full-time Adama Traore capitalised on a mistake from Joao Cancelo to stun Manchester City and fire Wolves into the lead.





And then deep into injury time Traore was again on hand to score as Wolves ruthlessly hit Manchester City on the break.







Wolves have capped off the week in style, while Manchester City go into the international break sitting eight points behind league leaders Liverpool.



Coady has hailed the win and believes beating Manchester City in their own backyard is an impressive achievement, while he also had warm words for goal hero Traore.





"Amazing result. We came here with belief after Thursday but this tops the lot with how good Manchester City are, we deserved the win", Coady was quoted as saying by the BBC.



"Defensively we were compact and organised and today we were fantastic.



"We know what Adama Traore brings to this club and he is a brilliant lad.



"The whole squad, the club needs to take credit and we stated poorly but this week has been amazing.



"It has been a tough start but we can now rest, recuperate and go again after the international break", he added.



Wolves are next in action at home against Southampton following the international break.

