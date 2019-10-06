XRegister
06 October 2018

06/10/2019 - 13:04 BST

Bernardo Silva On Bench – Manchester City Team vs Wolves Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 14:00 (UK time)

Manchester City have revealed their team and substitutes to go up against Nuno's Wolves at the Etihad Stadium in a Premier League fixture this afternoon. 

The champions saw Liverpool go eight points clear at the top of the table on Saturday and will want to cut the gap to five points by making no mistake against Wolves today.
 

 



Manchester City were in Champions League action in midweek and edged out a spirited Dinamo Zagreb side 2-0 at home.


Kevin De Bruyne misses today's game with a groin injury, while centre-back John Stones remains out of action. Aymeric Laporte also continues to be sidelined.
 


Pep Guardiola has Ederson in goal, while for the centre-back pairing he goes with Fernandinho and Nicolas Otamendi. In midfield, Manchester City boast Rodrigo, David Silva and Ilkay Gundogan, while Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez will look to support Sergio Aguero.



Guardiola has options on the bench if he needs to make changes, including Bernando Silva and Phil Foden.
 


Manchester City Team vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan, D Silva (c), Sterling, Mahrez, Aguero

Substitutes: Bravo, G Jesus, Zinchenko, Angelino, Bernardo, Foden, E Garcia
 