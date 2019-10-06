George Edmundson Plays, Jamie Murphy On Bench – Rangers Team vs Hamilton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Rangers vs Hamilton Academical

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Rangers have announced their team and substitutes to play host to Hamilton in a Scottish Premiership game at Ibrox this afternoon.



Steven Gerrard's side lost in Switzerland on Thursday night against Young Boys as two defensive errors saw the Gers head back to Glasgow empty handed when appearing on course for all three Europa League group stage points.













Gerrard will be looking for Rangers to bounce back this afternoon and go into the international break on a high.



While Rangers have won their last four meetings with Hamilton, the last two encounters at Ibrox have seen Accies lose just 1-0 and also win 2-0, in a shock result.





Gerrard picks the experienced Allan McGregor in goal, while at the back he trusts in a back four of James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, George Edmundson and Borna Barisic. In midfield, Rangers have Steven Davis, Glen Kamara and Scott Arfield, while Sheyi Ojo and Greg Stewart support Jermain Defoe.







Rangers have a bench full of options to make changes, including Jamie Murphy and Alfredo Morelos.





Rangers Team vs Hamilton Academical



McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Edmundson, Barisic, Davis, Kamara, Arfield, Ojo, Stewart, Defoe



Substitutes: Foderingham, Polster, Katic, Halliday, Aribo, Murphy, Morelos

