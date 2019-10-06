He’s Massive, He Makes Me Better – Rangers Star Hails Team-mate’s Influence

Follow @insidefutbol





George Edmundson has saluted the influence of Connor Goldson after the duo paired up in the centre of defence in Rangers' 5-0 win over Hamilton on Sunday.



Steven Gerrard handed summer arrival Edmundson a rare start and he contributed as Rangers kept a clean sheet, with goals from Jermain Defoe (7th, 63rd and 71st minutes), Goldson (34th minute) and Borna Barisic (61st minute) proving far too much for Hamilton to cope with.













Edmundson clocked the full 90 minutes alongside Goldson and post match was keen to hail his fellow centre-back's influence.



He also feels that it was much to Goldson's credit that he managed to get on the scoresheet in the Scottish Premiership encounter.





The former Oldham Athletic defender told Rangers TV: "Connor’s massive for me.







"In training and when I first signed he has really helped me come on.



"I feel I’m learning off him every day and he just makes me a better person and a better player."





The victory has moved Rangers to the top of the Scottish Premiership table after Celtic suffered a shock defeat away at Livingston.



Edmundson is delighted the Gers are top of the table, but stressed the importance of continuing to take it one game at a time as they hunt the title.



"It is good, but we take every game as it comes and there is still a long way to go. So just on to the next one now", he added.

