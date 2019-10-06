XRegister
06 October 2018

06/10/2019 - 21:47 BST

I Enjoyed Watching Ricardo Carvalho – West Ham Talent

 




West Ham United centre-back Goncalo Cardodo has revealed that he used to watch countryman Ricardo Carvalho plying his trade in the Premier League, which for him is a dream league. 

The Hammers raided Portuguese club Boavista in the summer transfer window to sign the highly rated central defender.  


 



Cardoso, a Portugal Under-19 international, has been turning out for West Ham's Under-23 side as he continues to get to grips with the English game.

He is no stranger to the Premier League though and has had his eye on the division, admitting the chance to turn out in the English top flight is a dream.
 


"For me, the Premier League is the best league in the world. It’s another level in terms of speed. Everything is faster here, it’s a dream", he told West Ham's official site.



"I work every single day; I try and work every single day and do the best that I can to give the manager another option."

Cardoso also revealed that he kept a close eye on countryman Carvalho, who made over 100 appearances in the Premier League at Chelsea, winning three league titles and two League Cups.
 


"When I was really young, I used to enjoy watching Carvalho.

"Even in his last years, Carvalho’s career was at clubs like Real Madrid and Monaco."

West Ham's Under-23s have enjoyed a fine start to their Premier League 2 campaign this season and sit top of the table in Division 2, having picked up 19 points from their seven games.
 