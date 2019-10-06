I Know I’ll Get Stick For Saying This – Sunderland Star On Lincoln Defeat

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland defender Joel Lynch admits he is embarrassed by his side's 2-0 defeat at Lincoln City on Saturday and believes the Black Cats must treat the loss as a blip.



Jack Ross' men started as firm favourites to take all three points from the League One encounter at Sincil Bank, but fell behind with just 17 minutes on the clock when Tyler Walker scored.













Lincoln went in 1-0 up at the break, but given their superiority could have been further ahead, while Sunderland did go close through Laurens De Bock, who saw Josh Vickers in the Imps goal equal to his effort.



De Bock brought down Bruno Andrade in the 54th minute to give away a penalty, but Walker's shot hit the post.





Lincoln though continued to be on top and grabbed a well-deserved second on the hour mark when Andrade put in a superb cross from the right side which Walker turned in.







Sunderland, who were backed by 1,800 travelling fans, had no answer and slipped to a defeat which defender Lynch, who completed the 90 minutes, termed embarrassing.



"Yes [incredibly disappointed], embarrassed as well", he told Sunderland's in-house TV channel.





"I don't have any words for it really. We have to move on from it as quick as we can, and that's all we can do.



"It just wasn't good enough, the players out on the pitch know that."



Lynch believes that the result must be taken as a blip as it does not represent the mood around the club over recent games.



"Coming off the last few games it's been positive, a better feeling around the club and to come here and do that, it's not acceptable; the players in the dressing room know it and it's nobody else's fault but us.



"You have to take it as a blip and I know I'm going to get a lot of stick for saying that and everyone is upset, but you have to move on from it and you cannot let it happen again", he added.



Sunderland are next in action on Tuesday evening when they host Grimsby Town in the EFL Trophy, while their next league match is not until a 19th October trip to Wycombe Wanderers.

