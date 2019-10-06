XRegister
06/10/2019 - 16:28 BST

It’s Quite A Gap – Manchester City Star Makes Admission On Liverpool Lead After Wolves Loss

 




Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has admitted there is now "quite a gap" between the Citizens and Premier League leaders Liverpool, but insists his side will not look at the table yet. 

Pep Guardiola's side watched Liverpool extend their lead at the top of the table to eight points on Saturday when they edged out Leicester City 2-1 at Anfield.  


 



The Citizens looked to respond on Sunday afternoon, but conceded twice at home against Wolves in the last ten minutes, Adama Traore bagging a brace, to lose 2-0.

Manchester City have now lost twice in their opening eight league games and go into the international break eight points behind Liverpool.
 


Gundogan admits that there is quite a gap between his side and Liverpool, but insists the Citizens will avoid looking at the table at present as they are sure opportunities to cut the Reds' lead will open up in the coming months.



Liverpool face tough games later this month, travelling to Manchester United and hosting Tottenham Hotspur.

"When you are in front and top of the table, it feels great to look at it", Gundogan was quoted as saying by the BBC.
 


"Now it is tougher to look at it, there is quite a gap already and none of us are watching the table now.

"We will get opportunities in the upcoming months but at the moment it is something we have to accept and live with."

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder believes his side should have shown their quality against Wolves and admits the fact they did not is tough to take.

"We should have played better. Wolves did well but we know how we can play and our qualities.

"We could not put that on the pitch today, that is the fact and it hurts", Gundogan added.

Manchester City travel to Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace after the international break.
 

 