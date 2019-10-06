XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

06/10/2019 - 21:07 BST

Knew Rangers Were Big Club But Not This Big – Gers Star

 




Filip Helander has conceded that the size of Rangers as a club has surprised him. 

The Sweden centre-back was snapped up by the Gers in the summer transfer window from Italian Serie A outfit Bologna, adding to Steven Gerrard's defensive options.  


 



Helander needed time to get up to speed after following Bologna's pre-season plans, but is now beginning to be given regular game time by Gerrard in the heart of defence.

The Swede, who is still just months into his Rangers career, admits he knew the Ibrox outfit were a big club, but concedes he has still been surprised by the sheer scale of the side.
 


"Maybe how big the club really is surprised me a bit", Helander told Rangers TV.



"I knew obviously that it was a big club when I came, but maybe not that big.

"Then of course Scottish football is not very similar to what I have played before in Italy, so that's been quite a new thing.
 


"It might take a few games to get close to that", he added.

Rangers have gone top of the Scottish Premiership table following the weekend's games and now boast a two-point lead over Neil Lennon's Celtic.

The Gers are next in action away at Hearts following the international break, before they then head to Portugal to play FC Porto in the Europa League.
 