Liverpool Perfect Next Game Says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Following Newcastle Loss

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has dubbed Manchester United's meeting with rivals Liverpool after the international break "a perfect game" as his side try to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat at Newcastle United.



The pressure was on Solskjaer to take his Red Devils side to St James' Park and beat a struggling Newcastle outfit to get back on track.













Manchester United could not find a way to avoid defeat at Newcastle though and Matty Longstaff's drilled, low effort from outside the box in the 72nd minute was the difference between the two teams.



Solskjaer's side now sit just two points above the relegation zone after eight games, while their tally of nine points is their lowest since the 1989/90 campaign.





They face a daunting match with runaway league leaders Liverpool after the international break, but Solskjaer has insisted it is the perfect game for Manchester United.







He told the BBC: "That's a perfect game for us.



"The international break is also at the perfect time because their heads need a bit of airing.





"It doesn't help having a meeting tomorrow.



"They will go away with their national teams, meet their team-mates and come back fresh.



"We have had a good time together, we have prepared since the first day of pre-season, we have stuck to the same principles.



"We have not got the result today but we have to keep carrying on", Solskjaer added.



Following their clash against Liverpool at Old Trafford, Solskjaer will try to get his side's away form back on track with a visit to Partizan Belgrade in the Europa League.

