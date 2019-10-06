Moritz Bauer Starts – Celtic Team vs Livingston Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Livingston vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 (UK time)



Celtic have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena in a Scottish Premiership meeting this afternoon.



Neil Lennon's men dropped their first points of the campaign last weekend when held to a 1-1 draw at Hibernian and will be keen to return to winning ways to make sure they retain top spot heading into the international break.













Celtic were in impressive form on Thursday night when they brushed aside Cluj 2-0 in the Europa League and Lennon will want that form to continue this afternoon.





Lennon picks Fraser Forster between the sticks, while at the back he goes with Moritz Bauer, Krisfoffer Ajer, Christopher Jullien and Boli Bolingoli.





Further up the pitch, Lennon looks for Scott Brown to dominate in midfield along with Callum McGregor, while Ryan Christie, James Forrest and Mohamed Elyounoussi support Odsonne Edouard.







If Lennon needs to try to change things from the substitutes' bench then he has options available, including Scott Sinclair and Olivier Ntcham.





Celtic Team vs Livingston



Forster, Bauer, Ajer, Jullien, Bolingoli, Brown, McGregor, Christie, Elyounoussi, Forrest, Edouard



Substitutes: Gordon, Bitton, Sinclair, Elhamed, Hayes, Bayo, Ntcham

