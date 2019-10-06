XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/10/2019 - 10:51 BST

Moritz Bauer Starts – Celtic Team vs Livingston Confirmed

 




Fixture: Livingston vs Celtic
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 12:00 (UK time)

Celtic have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena in a Scottish Premiership meeting this afternoon. 

Neil Lennon's men dropped their first points of the campaign last weekend when held to a 1-1 draw at Hibernian and will be keen to return to winning ways to make sure they retain top spot heading into the international break.
 

 



Celtic were in impressive form on Thursday night when they brushed aside Cluj 2-0 in the Europa League and Lennon will want that form to continue this afternoon.


Lennon picks Fraser Forster between the sticks, while at the back he goes with Moritz Bauer, Krisfoffer Ajer, Christopher Jullien and Boli Bolingoli.
 


Further up the pitch, Lennon looks for Scott Brown to dominate in midfield along with Callum McGregor, while Ryan Christie, James Forrest and Mohamed Elyounoussi support Odsonne Edouard.



If Lennon needs to try to change things from the substitutes' bench then he has options available, including Scott Sinclair and Olivier Ntcham.
 


Celtic Team vs Livingston

Forster, Bauer, Ajer, Jullien, Bolingoli, Brown, McGregor, Christie, Elyounoussi, Forrest, Edouard

Substitutes: Gordon, Bitton, Sinclair, Elhamed, Hayes, Bayo, Ntcham
 