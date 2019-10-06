No Mesut Ozil – Arsenal Team vs Bournemouth Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Arsenal vs Bournemouth

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 (UK time)



Arsenal have announced their team and substitutes to welcome Eddie Howe's Bournemouth outfit to the Emirates Stadium for a Premier League fixture this afternoon.



The Gunners head into the fixture sitting in sixth place in the Premier League and know taking all three points off the Cherries would mean they would be third going into the international break.













Unai Emery opted to give a number of youngsters an opportunity on Thursday evening in the Europa League, meaning he welcomes back several players today, but Alexandre Lacazette is still out with an ankle injury.





The Arsenal manager has Bernd Leno in goal, while at the back he picks Calum Chambers, Sokratis, David Luiz and Sead Kolasinac.





In midfield, Emery selects Granit Xhaka and Matteo Guendouzi as he looks to control midfield, while also picked are Dani Ceballos, Bukayo Saka and Nicolas Pepe. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang spearheads the attack for the Gunners this afternoon.







If Emery needs to change things then he can look to his substitutes bench, where options available include Kieran Tierney and Lucas Torreira.



Mesut Ozil is not in the matchday squad.





Arsenal Team vs Bournemouth



Leno; Chambers, Sokratis, Luiz, Kolasinac; Xhaka, Guendouzi, Ceballos; Saka, Pepe, Aubameyang



Substitutes: Martinez, Holding, Tierney, Maitland-Niles, Torreira, Willock, Martinelli



