Rangers’ Attacking Play Good As I’ve Seen In Long Time – Hamilton Boss

Hamilton boss Brian Rice believes that Rangers' attacking play is the best he has seen for many years after the Gers put five goals past his side at Ibrox on Sunday afternoon.



Rice was hoping to see his Hamilton outfit make life difficult for Steven Gerrard's side, but they were blown away in Glasgow with the Gers 2-0 up at the break and not willing to take their foot off the gas in the second half.













With Rangers winning and Celtic slipping to a shock loss at Livingston, Gerrard's men are now two points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.



And Rice has been left in awe of Rangers' attacking power, with Jermain Defoe slotting in for Alfredo Morelos with ease and helping himself to a hat-trick.





"I've seen a lot of Rangers", Rice was quoted as saying by the BBC.







"I keep saying it – their attacking play is as good as I've seen in a long, long time."



The Hamilton boss also feels that Rangers and Celtic are just head and shoulders above the rest of the teams in the Scottish top flight.





"For me, Celtic and Rangers are on a different planet to anyone else in this division.



"The gap for me, between Celtic, Rangers and the rest, is as big as I've ever seen in my 40 years in Scottish football.



"I know Celtic lost today but under normal circumstances the gap is enormous.



"All you can do it your best and try not to make it easy for them. They tried their best", he added.



Gerrard used all his three substitutes against Hamilton, bringing on Jamie Murphy, Matt Polster and Morelos off the bench.

