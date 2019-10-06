XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/10/2019 - 22:05 BST

Rangers’ Attacking Play Good As I’ve Seen In Long Time – Hamilton Boss

 




Hamilton boss Brian Rice believes that Rangers' attacking play is the best he has seen for many years after the Gers put five goals past his side at Ibrox on Sunday afternoon. 

Rice was hoping to see his Hamilton outfit make life difficult for Steven Gerrard's side, but they were blown away in Glasgow with the Gers 2-0 up at the break and not willing to take their foot off the gas in the second half.  


 



With Rangers winning and Celtic slipping to a shock loss at Livingston, Gerrard's men are now two points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

And Rice has been left in awe of Rangers' attacking power, with Jermain Defoe slotting in for Alfredo Morelos with ease and helping himself to a hat-trick.
 


"I've seen a lot of Rangers", Rice was quoted as saying by the BBC.



"I keep saying it – their attacking play is as good as I've seen in a long, long time."

The Hamilton boss also feels that Rangers and Celtic are just head and shoulders above the rest of the teams in the Scottish top flight.
 


"For me, Celtic and Rangers are on a different planet to anyone else in this division.

"The gap for me, between Celtic, Rangers and the rest, is as big as I've ever seen in my 40 years in Scottish football.

"I know Celtic lost today but under normal circumstances the gap is enormous.

"All you can do it your best and try not to make it easy for them. They tried their best", he added.

Gerrard used all his three substitutes against Hamilton, bringing on Jamie Murphy, Matt Polster and Morelos off the bench.
 