X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

06/10/2019 - 13:01 BST

Willian Starts – Chelsea Team vs Southampton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Southampton vs Chelsea
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 14:00 (UK time)

Chelsea have named their starting line-up and substitutes for this afternoon's Premier League meeting with Southampton at St Mary's.  

Frank Lampard saw his side earn a crucial 2-1 win at Lille in the Champions League in midweek and will want the Blues to head into the international break on a high by beating Ralph Hasenhuttl's men. 
 

 



The Blues have picked up eleven points from their opening seven Premier League fixtures so far to sit in mid-table.

Lampard must make do without Antonio Rudiger and Emerson Palmieri, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek remains out injured.
 


Lampard has Kepa in goal, while for his centre-back pairing he picks Fikayo Tomori and Kurt Zouma. In midfield, the Chelsea manager looks for Jorginho, N'Golo Kante and Willian to control play, while up top Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi support Tammy Abraham.



If the Chelsea manager wants to shake things up then he has options on his bench, including Christian Pulisic and Ross Barkley.
 


Chelsea Team vs Southampton

Kepa, Azpilicueta, Tomori, Zouma, Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, Willian, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham

Substitutes: Caballero, Christensen, James, Barkley, Kovacic, Pulisic, Batshuayi
 