Can These Players Handle Top Spot Pressure – Rangers Legend Mulls Coming Tests

Rangers legend Barry Ferguson is interested to see how Steven Gerrard's squad handle being chased at the top of the Scottish Premiership.



Gerrard's side are now two points clear at the top of the table following the weekend's results and rivals Celtic will now have to try to chase down the Gers.













Ferguson believes that Gerrard's group are a better team than last season, while is also of the view there is more experience within the Ibrox ranks.



However, he cannot yet predict how Rangers will cope with the pressure of being at the top of the league and believes the next two months will show much about the character of the current Gers crop.





"It will be interesting to see how they handle it now because they are sitting top of the league", Ferguson said on PLZ Soccer.







"They are two points clear of Celtic. There's pressure on Rangers to stay there.



"Can these players handle it? I think it's a better squad that he's assembled, I think there's more experience in that team so it will be interesting to see how they cope.





"The next month or two will tell a lot about this Rangers team."



Rangers have a host of games in the Scottish Premiership to come before December dawns, with clashes against Hearts, Motherwell, Ross County, St Johnstone, Livingston, Hamilton and Hearts again.



Their next meeting with rivals Celtic comes towards the end of December.

