Chelsea Playing Some of Best Football In League – Former Top Flight Defender

Former Premier League defender Daniel Gabbidon feels Frank Lampard's Chelsea are playing some of the best football in the English top flight at present.



The Blues registered their fourth league win of the campaign with a 4-1 victory against Southampton at St. Mary's at the weekend, courtesy of goals from Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, N'Golo Kante and Michy Batshuayi.













Chelsea currently sit fifth in the league with 14 points, having won four of their eight games so far, and are just two points behind second-placed Manchester City.



Although they are yet to keep a clean sheet this season, the Stamford Bridge outfit have scored 18 goals in the Premier League, the third-best tally behind Manchester City and Liverpool.





Former West Ham and Crystal Palace man Gabbidon is aware of Chelsea's defensive shakiness, but is impressed with how Blues boss Lampard has made the side play according to his style.







The 40-year-old Welshman believes Chelsea are playing some of the best football in the league at present.



"Chelsea are playing some of the best football in the [Premier] League at the minute", Gabbidon wrote on Twitter.





"Still a bit suspect defensively but been impressed with Lampard and how quickly he’s got his team buying into the way he wants to play."



Chelsea will host 16th-placed Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge when club football returns to action after the international break next weekend and Lampard will be hoping his players return from their national team duty fully fit.

