06 October 2018

26 August 2018

07/10/2019 - 15:18 BST

His Brain Is So Sharp – Sam Allardyce Lauds Rangers Star

 




Sam Allardyce has revealed that Rangers striker Jermain Defoe and ex-Chelsea hitman Nicolas Anelka are the best players he has worked with in terms of goalscoring ability.

37-year-old centre-forward Defoe scored a hat-trick to help Rangers defeat Hamilton Academical 5-0 in the Scottish Premiership at the weekend, taking his goal tally to 12 for the season.  


 



Although Defoe is now firmly in the twilight of his career, Allardyce, his manager at Sunderland believes his brain, that the 64-year-old feels is so sharp, is still faster than most players.

The experienced manager explained how the Rangers striker makes it difficult for defenders to get near him and goalkeepers to get set before he strikes.
 


Allardyce also revealed that Defoe, along with Anelka, is the best player he has worked with when it comes to goalscoring ability and hailed the former Tottenham Hotspur man as a 'professional who did all the training'.



That’s his brain. It’s so sharp”, Allardyce told The Athletic.

Even though he may be getting on and slowing down a little, his brain is still faster than most people’s.
 


"In terms of goalscoring ability, he and Nicolas Anelka are the two best I’ve worked with.

"He’s got an instinct when to take the shot or what type of finish he needs.

A lot of his stuff would be first-time finishes and that’s what makes him so good.

"Defenders can’t get near him and goalkeepers can’t get set."

Allardyce revealed he used to tell the youngsters at Sunderland to pay close attention to just how Defoe went about his business.

"I used to say to the academy lads, ‘Watch how Jermain works the defenders.’ He wasn’t temperamental. There were no problems. Just a professional who did all the training and did all the conditioning work.

"He was everything you want from a footballer and that’s all he wanted to do; to keep playing for as long as he can.

The hat-trick against Hamilton Academical at the weekend is the second Defoe has scored for Rangers this season, with the first coming against Hibernian in the league in August.   
 