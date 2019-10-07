I Still Think Rangers Are Light In This Area – Gers Legend On Squad

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Barry Ferguson admits he still feels the Gers are light in attack despite having gone top of the Scottish Premiership table at the weekend.



A 5-0 thrashing of Hamilton at Ibrox combined with a shock 2-0 defeat for Celtic at Livingston means that the Scottish top flight has gone into the international break with Rangers topping the table.













Rangers boast a two-point advantage over Celtic and hopes are growing at Ibrox that Steven Gerrard can put the team on top of Scottish football.



Ferguson is delighted that Rangers have two class strikers in the shape of Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe, but believes when the Europa League is added into the mix, the Gers are still a player short.





"I still think Rangers are light and they could do with another forward player", Ferguson said on PLZ Soccer.







"If one of them gets injured, especially with the Europa League games as well it's a lot of football to be playing.



"The two of them are top strikers. Defoe, his first finish [against Hamilton] was for me sheer class.





"Morelos can only learn off a guy like that", he added.



Rangers' next Scottish Premiership encounter comes at Tynecastle against Hearts on 20th October, while they then have a further two league games before the end of the month with a visit from Motherwell and a trip to Ross County.

