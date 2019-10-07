XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/10/2019 - 19:20 BST

I Still Think Rangers Are Light In This Area – Gers Legend On Squad

 




Rangers legend Barry Ferguson admits he still feels the Gers are light in attack despite having gone top of the Scottish Premiership table at the weekend. 

A 5-0 thrashing of Hamilton at Ibrox combined with a shock 2-0 defeat for Celtic at Livingston means that the Scottish top flight has gone into the international break with Rangers topping the table.  


 



Rangers boast a two-point advantage over Celtic and hopes are growing at Ibrox that Steven Gerrard can put the team on top of Scottish football.

Ferguson is delighted that Rangers have two class strikers in the shape of Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe, but believes when the Europa League is added into the mix, the Gers are still a player short.
 


"I still think Rangers are light and they could do with another forward player", Ferguson said on PLZ Soccer.



"If one of them gets injured, especially with the Europa League games as well it's a lot of football to be playing.

"The two of them are top strikers. Defoe, his first finish [against Hamilton] was for me sheer class.
 


"Morelos can only learn off a guy like that", he added.

Rangers' next Scottish Premiership encounter comes at Tynecastle against Hearts on 20th October, while they then have a further two league games before the end of the month with a visit from Motherwell and a trip to Ross County.
 