I’d Have Continued At Newcastle United, Former Magpies Star Admits

Salomon Rondon admits he would have stayed at Newcastle United if the Magpies had given him the chance to do so this summer.



The Venezuela striker spent last term on loan at Newcastle from West Brom and was a key man under now former Magpies boss Rafael Benitez, regularly spearheading the side's attack.













Benitez was keen to keep Rondon before he left his post at Newcastle and then quickly moved to take the striker to China when he took charge of Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang.



Rondon insists he is happy in China where he has reunited with Benitez and is now adapting to a very different type of football, but would have stayed at Newcastle on a permanent basis if given the chance.





"My transfer to Chinese football was somewhat sudden", he told Spanish outlet Todofichajes.com, "I would have continued at Newcastle if they had given me the opportunity, but they couldn't.







"Now I am very happy in China. The league is quite different and the language is totally different, but it is a matter of adapting.



"The impact that the Chinese league is having and the money it is investing to grow is something that caught my attention.





"Rafa Benitez gave me the opportunity to come and live this experience and I did not dismiss it."



So far Rondon has made seven appearances in the Chinese Super League, scoring three goals and providing two assists, while he has also turned out in the Chinese FA Cup.



Dalian Yifang have Rondon under contract until 2022 and are next in action away at Shanghai Shenhua later this month.

