Liverpool Look Million Miles Better Than Man Utd In Every Department – Former Premier League Star

Premier League legend Alan Shearer believes Manchester United look a million miles behind rivals Liverpool in every department at present, with a clash between the two rivals now looming.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Red Devils have headed into the international break in crisis after losing 1-0 away at Newcastle United on Sunday to sit just two points clear of the relegation zone.













Manchester United's next Premier League assignment is a home meeting with Liverpool, who will arrive at Old Trafford in red hot form after winning all eight of their opening eight games to sit eight points clear at the top of the table.



Former Newcastle hitman Shearer is sure Liverpool will have no fear going to Old Trafford and believes they are lightyears ahead of their rivals in every department.





"[Jurgen] Klopp's next test is a trip to fierce rivals Manchester United on 20 October, which is usually one of Liverpool's toughest away matches of the season", Shearer wrote in his BBC column.







"This time, Liverpool will not have any fears of going to Old Trafford, not just because of how well they are playing, but because of how badly United are struggling.



"They still look a million miles away from matching the Anfield side in every department."





Liverpool have yet to win at Old Trafford under Klopp, with their last victory at the ground coming in 2014 thanks to goals from Steven Gerrard and Luis Suarez.



Solskjaer's side will also be desperate to bounce back as they look to get back on track and climb up the Premier League standings, as well as damage their rivals' title hopes.

