XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/10/2019 - 10:57 BST

Matty Longstaff Looked Like A Young Steven Gerrard Feels Former Premier League Star

 




Former Premier League defender Daniel Gabbidon feels Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff looked like a young Steven Gerrard with how he took his goal against Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle at St. James Park on Sunday and it was debutant Longstaff who scored the winner for the Magpies.  


 



While the Red Devils now sit just two points above the relegation zone, Longstaff's long-range strike gave Newcastle their second league win of the season and took them out of the drop zone.

Ex-Crystal Palace centre-back Gabbidon has admitted that he was proven wrong by the 19-year-old midfielder, who he thought might be dependent on his elder brother Sean Longstaff during the match.
 


The 40-year-old feels Matty Longstaff looked like former Liverpool skipper Gerrard with how he took his goal and lauded Newcastle boss Steve Bruce for giving the teenager his league debut against a side like Manchester United.



"Thought Sean Longstaff might have to carry his little brother through that game today… not a chance!" Gabbidon wrote on Twitter.

"Credit to Steve Bruce for throwing him in but thinking about it, what was there to fear?
 


"Came running onto that ball like a young Steven Gerrard."

Having scored the winner on his league debut against Manchester United, Matty Longstaff will be now looking to kick-on and earn a regular spot in Bruce's line-ups after the international break.   
 