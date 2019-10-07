Matty Longstaff Looked Like A Young Steven Gerrard Feels Former Premier League Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League defender Daniel Gabbidon feels Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff looked like a young Steven Gerrard with how he took his goal against Manchester United.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle at St. James Park on Sunday and it was debutant Longstaff who scored the winner for the Magpies.













While the Red Devils now sit just two points above the relegation zone, Longstaff's long-range strike gave Newcastle their second league win of the season and took them out of the drop zone.



Ex-Crystal Palace centre-back Gabbidon has admitted that he was proven wrong by the 19-year-old midfielder, who he thought might be dependent on his elder brother Sean Longstaff during the match.





The 40-year-old feels Matty Longstaff looked like former Liverpool skipper Gerrard with how he took his goal and lauded Newcastle boss Steve Bruce for giving the teenager his league debut against a side like Manchester United.







"Thought Sean Longstaff might have to carry his little brother through that game today… not a chance!" Gabbidon wrote on Twitter.



"Credit to Steve Bruce for throwing him in but thinking about it, what was there to fear?





"Came running onto that ball like a young Steven Gerrard."



Having scored the winner on his league debut against Manchester United, Matty Longstaff will be now looking to kick-on and earn a regular spot in Bruce's line-ups after the international break.

