Never Mind Not Look Out of Place, He Stands Out – Rangers Midfielder Picks Next Ibrox Star

Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday believes that Stephen Kelly is perfectly placed to break into the senior squad at Ibrox under Steven Gerrard and has hailed the number of talents coming through the club's youth set-up.



Gerrard has shown he is not afraid to hand opportunities out to youngsters if he feels they can do a job, while Rangers are keen to demostrate that there is a pathway for talents to reach the senior team.













It remains to be seen who Gerrard might turn to over the course of the campaign, but Halliday thinks that there are several players pushing to be involved in the senior set-up.



He admits it is hard to pick exactly who will make the breakthrough, noting the big progress being made by Josh McPake and Dapo Mebude, but he gives Kelly the edge.





"It's hard [to pick]. I think we've got a very good group of young players now", Halliday told Rangers TV.







"Going into last season the reserves did really well, won the two trophies they were involved in.



"I think Dapo and Josh are two that are obviously very young, but playing ahead of their age, got a lot of plaudits last year and rightly so.





"I think closer to stepping into the first team now is Stevie Kelly."



Kelly's application in training and willingness to learn from experienced professionals has also impressed Halliday, who revealed that when the midfielder does train with the senior team there are occasions where he stands out.



"He's been there or thereabouts the last couple of seasons. There have been days in training where he, never mind [not] look out of place, I think he stands out.



"A good Rangers boy, a great lad and he's willing to learn, talk to the older ones, experienced ones to get better, and I think if he keeps himself right then he'll be there then."



Kelly is currently on loan at Scottish Championship team Ayr United.

