Not My Decision – Steven Gerrard Comments On Rangers’ Director of Football Hunt

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard insists that who takes over as the new director of football at Ibrox is not his decision.



The Light Blues have been on the lookout for a new director of football after Mark Allen left the role last month due to family reasons and to explore other options.













With a big void to fill, Rangers have been linked with Premier League side Southampton's head of football operations Ross Wilson as the replacement for Allen.



The Scotsman, who was a top target for the role at Ibrox two years ago, is claimed to have held positive talks over the role with the Scottish Premiership table-toppers.





However, Rangers boss Gerrard insists he can provide no updates on the club's hunt for a new director of football and the appointment is not his call.







“That [the director of football] is not my decision”, Gerrard was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



“I don’t know how close it is.





"I have read what has been written but I haven’t been updated on anything, whether it is two days away, three months or four months.



"So I have nothing to tell you on that.”



Rangers were busy over the summer transfer window and sitting top of the table in the Scottish Premiership may want to do further business in the new year, making appointing a director of football something they will surely be looking to do soon.

