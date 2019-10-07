Steven Gerrard Is Firm But Fair – Rangers Star On Management Style

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is firm but fair with his players, Gers midfielder Andy Halliday says.



Gerrard took charge of Rangers last summer and closed the gap on rivals Celtic, as well as guiding his team to Europa League group stage football, in an encouraging first season at Ibrox.













Hopes at Ibrox are now high that Gerrard's Rangers can overtake Celtic at the summit of Scottish football and the Gers moved top of the league over the weekend after beating Hamilton and seeing Celtic lose at Livingston.



And Gerrard is running a tight ship at Rangers, Halliday has revealed, with the Gers boss firm but fair with the players.





However, Halliday claims that Gerrard is happy to laugh and joke at the right time.







Asked about Gerrard's management style on Rangers TV, Halliday said: "He's firm but fair. I think that's the best way to describe it.



"When there's time for a laugh and a joke he's in the middle of it.





"If it's time to work hard then he'll certainly make sure we're doing that."



Rangers, who are once again in the Europa League group stage this season, have picked up 21 points from their opening eight Scottish Premiership games, giving them a two-point lead over Neil Lennon's Celtic.



Gerrard however is playing down title talk as he seeks to keep Rangers focused on taking things one game at a time.

