Tottenham Hotspur Fans Entitled To Better – Former Spurs Star

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Garth Crooks insists that the Spurs fans deserve better performances from their side and has urged Mauricio Pochettino to sort things out in north London soon.



Pochettino's side, who reached the Champions League final last term, have had a disappointing start to their 2019/20 campaign, managing just three wins from their eight league games so far.













The club are yet to win a game away from home, drawing three and losing three of their away games across all competitions, and have not registered a win in the Champions League as well.



Having suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Brighton at the weekend, Tottenham currently sit ninth in the Premier League table with 11 points, which is just four points above relegation zone.





Former Spurs forward Crooks is not clear about what the real issue at the club is, but has urged Pochettino and his players to sort it out as soon as possible.







The 61-year-old insists that the Tottenham faithful are entitled to better performances from the players, who are being paid huge sums of money in wages



"I don't know what is going on at Spurs – although manager Mauricio Pochettino insists there is a bad feeling at the club – but whatever is the matter they had better sort it out, and quickly", Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport column.





"Spurs' players are paid an awful lot of money and fans are entitled to a performance, not a charade."



Tottenham will host bottom-placed Watford at home when club football returns to action after the international break on 19th October and they will be hoping to get back to winning ways.

