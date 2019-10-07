We’ve Lost Lead In League Before – Celtic Star Confident of Positive Reaction

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic skipper Scott Brown is confident that the Bhoys have what it takes to bounce back from giving away the lead at the top of the league table as they have the grit and willingness to win games.



Defending Scottish Premiership champions Celtic slumped to their first loss of the league campaign after suffering a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Livingston at the weekend.













Reduced to ten men in the first half, Celtic did not have an answer to the second-half goals from Livingston's Scott Robinson and Lyndon Dykes.



The Hoops losing their game and Rangers winning theirs at the weekend have seen the Gers gain a two-point lead on top of the Scottish Premiership table.





While Celtic captain Brown is disappointed that they have to wait until the end of the international break to correct their mistakes, he is positive that the Celts have the grit and will to bounce back from the setback, which he wants his team to show.







“It wasn’t our day, so we’ll go back and assess what went wrong and put it right", Brown told his club's official site.



“It’s disappointing, especially going into the international break because it’s a couple of weeks before our next game.





“We’ve lost the lead before in the league during the season and we’ve bounced back, and that’s what this team’s got – grit and willingness to win games.”



Celtic will host Ross County at Celtic Park when club football returns to action next weekend, while Rangers will travel to Hearts.

