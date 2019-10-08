XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

08/10/2019 - 19:42 BST

31-Year-Old Could Have Golden Chelsea Season Feels Blues Legend

 




Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin feels the 2019/20 campaign could be a golden one for Blues star Willian, although the limelight is currently on the youngsters in the side.

Although the London-based club had a shaky start to their first season under the management of Frank Lampard, winning just one of their five matches in August, they have gone on to win five of their seven games since the start of September.  


 



As Chelsea sit fifth in the Premier League with 14 points, two behind second-placed Manchester City, the spotlight is on young players like Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori, all of whom have been key for the side so far.

While the youngsters in Lampard's Chelsea squad get all the plaudits, former Blues man Nevin feels the campaign could be a huge one for 31-year-old winger Willian, who he believes is playing with less pressure and more freedom after the departure of Eden Hazard.
 


Nevin is positive that Willian, with the backing from attack-minded manager Lampard, could have a golden season for Chelsea this time around.



"I am not surprised Willian is having a good time", Nevin wrote in his column on Chelsea's website.

"A little less pressure from the national side, more time on the ball now that Eden has gone, a manager who encourages constant attacking play which suits him and now the fans giving him all the backing.
 


"This could well be a golden season for the 31-year-old in a Chelsea shirt, just as everyone else is talking about the kids."

Willian has scored two goals and provided one assist in his last three games for Chelsea across all competitions and will be looking to add more as the season moves forward.   
 