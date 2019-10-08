XRegister
08/10/2019 - 17:09 BST

Celtic Style Similar To Manchester City, Says New Bhoy

 




Celtic right-back Jeremie Frimpong has likened the Bhoys' style of play to that of Premier League champions Manchester City and the Netherlands Under-20s.

The 18-year-old defender signed for Scottish Premiership champions Celtic from English heavyweights Manchester City in the summer transfer window, penning a four-year deal.  


 



Having made 21 appearances for Manchester City Under-23s, turned out for the Netherlands at youth level and now sampled first team football at Celtic, Frimpong feels there is a similarity between the style of play of all three sides.

While the Amsterdam-born player is keen to continue representing the Netherlands, he has revealed that the Oranje's training routines are similar to what they do at Celtic.
 


Frimpong believes that having similar training and playing styles at the three sides he has played for is making things easier for him, although Celtic's tempo is higher than that of the Netherlands Under-20s.



"I've played with the Dutch Under-19 team and I think it's changed to the Under-20s now", Frimpong told Celtic View (page 20).

"There are international fixtures later this month so hopefully I'll be in the squad.
 


"The training with the Dutch squad is similar to training here which has helped me.

"Their style of football is similar, even at City it was the same as here.

"The warm-ups and passing drills are all similar so helps having that familiarity in the training.

"The tempo is really high here compared to the Under-20 national squad, though, but I feel like I'm doing well so far."

Having made his debut against Partick Thistle in the Scottish League Cup last month, Frimpong will be looking to earn more playing time in Neil Lennon's first-team Celtic squad.   
 