Celtic Talent Picks Barcelona Legend As Player He’d Love To Play Alongside

Celtic talent Scott Robertson has admitted that he would have loved to have had the chance to play alongside Andres Iniesta.



Robertson, an 18-year-old midfielder, is working his way through Celtic's youth set-up as he eyes making the leap into the senior squad under Neil Lennon.













A keen student of the game, Robertson has revealed which player from past generations he would like to play alongside.



The teenager picked Barcelona legend Iniesta, who is currently on the books at Japanese side Vissel Kobe as he winds down his hugely successful career.





"It would probably be a midfield player for me, because I tend to watch them more than wingers or whatever – so it's Andres Iniesta", Robertson told Celtic View (page 49).







The midfielder also opened up on the advice he would give to his younger self, and added: "Just never, ever think that anything is impossible.



"It's always in reach if you want it."





Robertson has made three appearances in the Scottish Challenge Cup so far this season, while he was an unused substitute in a UEFA Youth League defeat against Bayern Munich.



The teenage midfielder is still waiting for his senior Celtic debut and will hope an opportunity comes his way this season.

