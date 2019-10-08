XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/10/2019 - 13:56 BST

Celtic Talent Picks Barcelona Legend As Player He’d Love To Play Alongside

 




Celtic talent Scott Robertson has admitted that he would have loved to have had the chance to play alongside Andres Iniesta. 

Robertson, an 18-year-old midfielder, is working his way through Celtic's youth set-up as he eyes making the leap into the senior squad under Neil Lennon.  


 



A keen student of the game, Robertson has revealed which player from past generations he would like to play alongside.

The teenager picked Barcelona legend Iniesta, who is currently on the books at Japanese side Vissel Kobe as he winds down his hugely successful career.
 


"It would probably be a midfield player for me, because I tend to watch them more than wingers or whatever – so it's Andres Iniesta", Robertson told Celtic View (page 49).



The midfielder also opened up on the advice he would give to his younger self, and added: "Just never, ever think that anything is impossible.

"It's always in reach if you want it."
 


Robertson has made three appearances in the Scottish Challenge Cup so far this season, while he was an unused substitute in a UEFA Youth League defeat against Bayern Munich.

The teenage midfielder is still waiting for his senior Celtic debut and will hope an opportunity comes his way this season.
 