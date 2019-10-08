Celtic Training Not Too Different To Southampton But First Team Tempo So High – Bhoys Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Jonathan Afolabi has revealed that training with Celtic is not too much different to what he was used to at Southampton, but has noticed a vastly increased tempo with the Bhoys senior side.



Afolabi, 19, was one among the several new players the Scottish Premiership champions brought in at Celtic Park in the summer transfer window.













Signing on from Southampton on a three-year contract, the Irishman feels the training routine is fairly similar between the Scottish giants and the Premier League outfit.



Since arriving at Paradise, Afolabi has trained with both the reserve team and the first-team several times and is now aware of the levels he needs to reach in order to earn a spot in Neil Lennon's senior side.





Afolabi, who is glad that he gets to train with the first-team more than he used to at Southampton, has revealed that the high tempo of training and focus from all at Celtic are two things that he noticed right away when he first came in for training.







"It's not too different to what I've been used to", Afolabi told Celtic View (page 34).



"I've trained with the reserves and the first team so I've been able to see the difference between the two and I know the levels I need to hit to get into the first team.





"It's more or less the same sort of routine as I've experienced before which has helped me settle in.



"I was full-time with the Under-23s for Southampton so I was training with them all the time.



"I trained with the first team once or twice but it wasn't regularly.



"Here it's bit different, I'm more or less part of the squad that trains with the first team so it's been good so far.



"The tempo with the first team is really high and I noticed that right away.



"I hadn't long finished with Ireland at the Under-20 Euros and when I came into training with Celtic, I immediately noticed the tempo and the focus from everyone in the sessions."



Afolabi scored his first goal for Celtic reserves in their Reserve Cup match against Greenock Morton reserves, helping the Bhoys register a 4-2 win.

