He’s Started To Think About His Game – Former Wolves Star Hails Winger’s Improvement

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Andy Thompson has heaped praise on Wolves winger Adama Traore, who he believes has become more disciplined and is showing adaptability.



Defending Premier League champions Manchester City suffered a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of Wolves at the weekend, courtesy of a brace from Traore.













The Barcelona academy product finished off two Wolves counter-attacks by slotting past the Citizens' Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson late in the second half.



Ex-Wolves star Thompson feels Traore was not in tune with Nuno Espirito Santo's style of play last season, but has become more disciplined and is showing adaptability.





Thompson believes Nuno still makes his views clear to Traore when he is on the pitch and stressed that the winger's sheer speed will scare opposing defences.







“Last year, he was naive and wasn’t in tune with how Wolves want to play", Thompson told The Athletic.



"He’s still got Nuno ranting and raving at him! But maybe he needs that when the game’s going on.





"He’s become more disciplined. He started to think about his game. Six assists this season and now two goals today back that up.



“He’s also showing adaptability.



"The pace he’s got will scare anyone — it was just that end product he didn’t have. That was all that was missing.”



Traore, who scored just one goal for Wolves last term, tripled his goal tally with the brace against Manchester City on Sunday and he will be looking to add more to his name by the end of the season.

