I Wanted To Hit Ground Running – Celtic New Bhoy Delights At Start

Celtic centre-forward Jonathan Afolabi is delighted to have scored his first goal for the Bhoys, having scored in the Reserve Cup match against Greenock Morton reserves, and is looking to kick on now.



The 19-year-old Irishman, who joined the Scottish champions from Southampton Under-23s in the summer, scored his first goal for the Hoops' reserve side in their win against Morton reserves in the Reserve Cup towards the end of last month.













Making his second appearance for the side, Afolabi also added an assist to his name as he helped his side earn a 4-2 victory over their opponents.



The former Southampton striker is glad to have got off the mark in his second match for Celtic, which has now boosted his confidence to kick on.





Afolabi has set his eyes on getting more playing time and goals under his belt and expressed his delight at hitting the ground running with his goal involvement early on.







"It feels great, and it's given me a real confidence boost now", Afolabi told Celtic View (page 34).



"That was my second game and my first goal, so it was good to open up the account. It feels good to get going now and it means I can concentrate on pushing on and getting more.





"Armstrong Oko-Flex assisted for the goal.



"He was driving down the wing and pushed into the box.



"He played a little cutback and I had my back to goal, but I managed to flick the ball in off my heel.



"To score the goal so early and get the assist so soon after has helped me to get going.



"I really wanted to hit the ground running here, so making a contribution early on has been on my mind."



Afolabi, who has a three-year contract with Celtic, is hopeful of earning his way into Neil Lennon's first-team this season.

