I’ll Help – Former Liverpool Star Ready To Help Jurgen Klopp With Free-kick Routines

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool defender Nick Tanner has suggested he is ready to offer his coaching services to the Reds if manager Jurgen Klopp is looking for someone to help him out with free-kick routines.



The 54-year-old Englishman, who now runs a Liverpool Legends events company, plied his trade for the Merseyside-based club between 1988 and 1994 and was once a regular for the side under Graeme Souness.













Tanner made 59 competitive appearances and scored one goal, which came against Everton, for Liverpool but was forced to retire at the age of 28 in 1994 with a back injury.



Now the former defender is ready to make his return to Anfield as a coach and has offered his services to Reds boss Klopp, who he once interacted with at Bournemouth's Dean Court.





Tanner has made it clear that he is ready to help Liverpool's German tactician, who already has appointed a throw-in coach, with the side's free-kick routines.







“I met Jurgen down at Bournemouth the other season and showed him a copy of my book", Tanner told The Athletic.



"I told him ‘I was a rubbish defender like you’. He looked at the cover and said ‘you were a good looking one too’. He asked to keep it which was nice.





“I’ve always been fascinated by free-kick routines.



"I’ve got about 25 of them from my days as a manager.



"Jurgen has got a throw-in coach already so if he needs a hand with the free-kicks I’m ready and willing to help.”



Tanner is currently ranked number one in the world in the Fantasy Premier League after collecting the most amount of points at the end of matchday eight.

