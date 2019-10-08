I’m Being Told This – Richard Keys Makes Claim On Mauricio Pochettino’s Relationship With Tottenham Players

Follow @insidefutbol





Richard Keys has claimed that he has been told Mauricio Pochettino has lost the dressing room at Tottenham Hotspur.



Spurs reached the Champions League final last season and hopes were high amongst their fans that they would kick on this term and end their trophy drought under Pochettino.













Tottenham are struggling though and recently suffered a 7-2 drubbing at home against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, something which has added to a run which now included four defeats and one draw in their last six games across all competitions.



Questions have been raised over how much longer Pochettino will stay as manager and Keys has claimed that the Argentine's relationship with his players is now broken.





The beIN SPORTS anchor says he has been told that Pochettino has now lost the dressing room.







Keys wrote on his blog: "I certainly didn’t expect the mess that’s developed at Spurs. Pochettino has got to go. Pochettino will go.



"It’s the only way to start the healing process. Both he and that dressing room need a new start.





"They’ve grown tired of each other. It’s as true today as it always was – either change the coach regularly, or the players.



"The latter isn’t going to happen so it’s got to be Poch.



"I’m being told that he’s lost the players. As we know, that only ends one way."



Tottenham are due to play host to Watford in the Premier League after the international break before they then try to get their Champions League campaign back on track with a home game against Red Star Belgrade.

