I’m Not That Far Away – Former Rangers Youngster Feels Able To Mix It With Premier League Star

Former Rangers striker Andy Dallas is positive that he is able to mix it with Premier League stars, after an outing against Leicester City in the summer.



Dallas, who signed for League Two club Cambridge United from Rangers in the summer, had a brief trial with the U's before penning a two-year contract.













During the trial, the 20-year-old Scotsman starred for Cambridge United in their pre-season friendly against Leicester in July.



Looking back at the match against the English top flight stars, Dallas recalled that the likes of Kasper Schmeichel, Wes Morgan, Jonny Evans, Ben Chilwell, Andy King, Jamie Vardy, Demarai Gray, Marc Albrighton and Harry Maguire played for the Foxes that day.





Although Leicester were comfortable against the U's and earned a 3-0 win, Dallas was surprised with how he fared against the likes of Maguire, who became the world's most expensive defender a few weeks later, and feels that he can compete with Premier League players.







"It wasn't a reserve team it was their full team", Dallas told the Evening Times.



"It felt a bit like it was comfortable for them.



"But there was actually times in the match when I held up the ball against Maguire or took a good touch past him and ran, it felt like it's not actually that far away.



"Clearly they are really, really good.



"But I remember thinking that at the end of the day you still have to do your basics."



Dallas has made six appearances across all competitions for Cambridge United this season and is now on the lookout for his first goal for the U's.

