It Felt Right – Manchester City Star On Deciding To Move Back To Europe

Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen has opened up on why he decided to move to Europe despite enjoying little success during his first spell with SC Freiburg.



Premier League champions Manchester City agreed to complete the summer signing of Steffen from MLS club Columbus Crew for a fee in the region of €8m in December last year.













Upon completing his switch to the Manchester-based club in the summer, the United States number one sealed a season-long loan move to Bundesliga club Fortuna Dusseldorf.



While Steffen is serving as the German club's first-choice goalkeeper, his first spell in European football, when he played for SC Freiburg between 2015 and 2016, did not go so well.





Although the 24-year-old was at Freiburg for one and a half years, he spent most of his time with the reserve team and did not make a single first-team appearance before returning to the United States.







With Steffen deciding to try his luck in Europe again, the goalkeeper has revealed that it felt right for him to move to the continent and believes he is more mature and ready to take on the challenge.



"It felt right to move to Europe again", Steffen told German magazine Kicker.





"Now I'm more mature and know what football is like in Germany."



Steffen has made eight appearances across all competitions for Fortuna Dusseldorf, but is yet to keep a clean sheet and has ended on the losing side on five occasions.

