Jack Ross Leaves Sunderland

Follow @insidefutbol





Jack Ross has parted ways with Sunderland ahead of this evening's game, the club have confirmed, with the manager's contract at the Stadium of Light being terminated.



The Black Cats slipped to a disappointing 2-0 defeat at Lincoln City at the weekend, somethng which only increased the pressure on Ross and left his side sitting in sixth in League One.













The Scot has now paid the price for a lacklustre start to the campaign, with Sunderland choosing to swing the axe as they try to turn the chapter on the Ross era.



Sunderland have confirmed that James Fowler will take charge of this evening's EFL Trophy tie.





Sunderland are set to take on Grimsby Town in the EFL Trophy as they look to return to winning ways following the weekend disappointment.







Club chairman Stewart Donald said: "This is a decision that has been made with a heavy heart. When we arrived at the club 18 months ago, we appointed Jack because we felt that he was the right man to take Sunderland forward over a number of years.



"Jack has worked extremely hard, and has helped us achieve stability at the club, and I sincerely thank him for his efforts. I hope and believe that he will go on to have a successful career in management."





Ross took over as Sunderland manager in 2018 after a successful spell in Scotland in charge of St Mirren, where he built his reputation in the dugout.



He was tasked with leading the Black Cats out of League One and back to the Championship



Sunderland will now commence the search for a new manager.

