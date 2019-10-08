Leaving Rangers Not End Of Road – Former Gers Talent On Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers youngster Andy Dallas believes leaving Ibrox for Cambridge United does not mean it is not the end of the road for him and is positive that he can build a career from England's League Two.



The 20-year-old swapped the Light Blues for League Two side Cambridge United in the summer, penning a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.













Dallas is aware that Rangers are giants in Scottish football, but feels leaving the club for a team like Cambridge United does not mean he has reached a dead end.



The Scotsman has pointed towards current Swansea and former Rangers players Barrie McKay and Declan John and suggested that players can come through and have good careers even after moving away from Rangers.





Dallas also revealed that he felt he was ready to make a move from Rangers and show what he is about in a first-team environment in the summer, leading him to join Cambridge United, where he feels he has made the right choice.







"You look at guys like Barrie McKay and Declan John", Dallas told the Evening Times.



"I know Barrie maybe doesn't play every week but Declan looks a really good player and he's playing for Wales as well.





"It shows that it doesn't mean when you leave Rangers, Celtic or wherever, it's not the end of the road at all.



"It got to the stage where I felt I was good enough to be in a first-team environment and show what I'm about.



"I know I can run past men who have played the game. I feel like I've made the right decision.



"It doesn't get much bigger in Scotland than Rangers and Celtic but even within League Two there are definitely players who have come through and had massive careers and made a good living."



Dallas has made six appearances across all competitions for Cambridge United this season, starting four of them, but is yet to find the back of the net.

