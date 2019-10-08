Maybe – Steve Bruce Feels Ageism Could Be Behind Some Criticism

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has raised the possibility that his age is leading to suggestions he is a managerial dinosaur and feels claims he sends out his teams with no instructions are an insult.



The 58-year-old has been placed under the microscope and subject to heavy criticism since he replaced Rafael Benitez as the Magpies manager in the summer.













Newcastle winning just two of their eight league games and sitting 16th in the league with eight points – one point above the relegation zone – has not helped Bruce's cause, with criticism continuing to be directed towards him.



Before their win against Manchester United on Sunday, Newcastle had not won a match for five consecutive games across all competitions, something which only accelerated the criticism of the former Hull City boss.





Although Bruce hopes that he has built up credibility based on his past work, he feels that his age may be counting against him, while he also is hugely unhappy with suggestions he sends his teams out without any instructions.







“Maybe it’s all relative… I’d like to think I’ve got a little bit of street cred somewhere", Bruce told The Athletic.



"Where this has crept in, that I’m totally clueless, I don’t know. Maybe it’s an age thing.





"Maybe you get to a certain age and you’re a dinosaur or a has-been, but this idea… this idea that I just send out a team with no thought about what they’re going to do and just say, ‘Right, off you go lads’ is an insult.



"It’s an insult to me and an insult to my coaches, an’ all.”



Newcastle's 1-0 win against Manchester United at the weekend saw them move out of the relegation zone and Bruce will be now looking to kick on from there.

