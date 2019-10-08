Rangers Could Really Rip Hearts Apart Warns Former Jambos Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Hearts star Alan McLaren has warned his old club that Rangers could rip them apart after the international break.



Steven Gerrard's side moved to the top of the Scottish Premiership table over the weekend by crushing Hamilton 5-0, combined with a shock Celtic defeat a Livingston.













Rangers now boast a two-point advantage at the top of the league standings and will be looking to avoid slipping up at Hearts after the international break.



McLaren, who played for both clubs, believes the Gers are showing strong attacking power and has warned Craig Levein's men they could be torn apart by the visitors.





McLaren said on the Rangers podcast: "We'll come back and go to a side that are struggling in Hearts. I'll take our chances against Hearts.







"We've had a good record against them and the way this team is scoring goals it could be another [big win] because Hearts are leaking bad.



"So you go to a tight park, it's a small stadium, Hearts will try to get in your face, but if Hearts come out I think we could really rip them apart."





Hearts beat Hibernian 2-1 in the Edinburgh derby last month, but have since drawn one and lost one of two Premiership games against St Mirren and Kilmarnock, respectively.



They have also lost their last three encounters against Rangers at Tynecastle.

