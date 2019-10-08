Sunderland Star Picks Two Reasons Why Grimsby Town Game Matters

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland midfielder George Dobson believes the Black Cats' EFL Trophy match against Grimsby Town is a chance for them to go into the international break with positivity, while also offering fringe players an opportunity.



The Wearside-based club slumped to their second loss of the League One season at the weekend after Lincoln City defeated them 2-0, courtesy of a brace from Tyler Walker.













While Sunderland missed out on a chance to climb to third position in the league, they are now set to host League Two side Grimsby Town in the EFL Trophy this evening.



Dobson, who arrived at the Stadium of Light this summer, feels the cup tie is an opportunity for players like him to stake their claim to get in Jack Ross's league line-ups.





However, the 21-year-old more importantly believes the match against Grimsby gives Sunderland the chance to bounce back from the weekend defeat and take some positivity into the international break.







“Obviously the priority is the league but, especially for players like me – I haven’t played the last few games – it’s an opportunity to stake my claim to get back in an prove to the gaffer I should be in the team", Dobson told a press conference.



“For the whole team we want to take a bit of positivity into the international break.





"When the league is back up and running there’s a lot of fixtures to play and hopefully we can put a good run together.”



Sunderland will be hosted by Wycombe Wanderers in the league when they return to action after the international break on 19th October.

