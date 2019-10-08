This Is An Honour – Liverpool Assistant Sees Teams Looking Up To Reds

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool assistant manager Peter Krawietz believes the current Reds side will be a model for other clubs to look to follow and is of the opinion that it is an honour to try to keep standards high at Anfield.



The European champions have got off to a solid start in the 2019/20 campaign, winning each of their eight Premier League games so far and sitting second in their Champions League group with three points.













Liverpool, who came into the campaign on the back of a Champions League triumph and earning club-record Premier League points, currently sit top of the league with an eight-point lead.



Reds assistant Krawietz is of the opinion that successful teams will be seen as role models by other clubs.





The German has explained that Liverpool, who are honoured to be role models for other sides, need to keep up the high level and standards, while also paying attention to details, in order to keep improving.







"Yes, of course [there is a Liverpool identity]", Krawietz told Liverpool's official site.



"It’s always like this – teams who are successful will always be something like a role model.





"It’s an honour. And a challenge as well, because the standards are set and in order to improve you have to go on, you have to keep the level high and always look at the little details.



"For example, this season there are new rules about goal-kicks.



"With this, we have to think anew about the details and that keeps it interesting.



"We’ll try to get better and keep the high level and standards."



Liverpool will be hosted by arch-rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford after the international break on 20th October, with the Reds having the chance to equal Manchester City's 18-game winning streak in the league.

