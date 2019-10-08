This Is What We Always Wanted – Liverpool Assistant On Putting Down Roots

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool assistant manager Peter Krawietz has explained how he and Reds boss Jurgen Klopp feel the club is their second home now and says they have developed a connection with the people of the city.



It was exactly four years ago (8th October 2015) that Klopp, along with assistants Krawietz and Zeljko Buvac, took charge at the helm of Liverpool.













Four years down the line Buvac, who was Klopp's right-hand for 17 years, is no longer at the club and missed out after Klopp led the Reds to their sixth European Cup last season.



With an eight-point lead at the Premier League summit, Liverpool have now set their eyes on bringing home the league title that they have been craving since 1990.





Looking back at their four years at Anfield, Krawietz has explained how he and Klopp have always felt at home at the three clubs they have managed and how they have a connection with the people of Merseyside, who he feels are noticing the development of the club.







The 47-year-old German also stressed his and Klopp's idea to implement a long-term plan that will keep on making an impact and reaping rewards for Liverpool even after they have left the club.



"Yes, of course [Liverpool feel like a second home]", Krawietz told the club's official website.





"We always felt something like an identity with the club we were working for.



"In Mainz, it was our hometown where we grew up – so obviously it was easy because it was natural. We found this in Dortmund pretty quickly. And it is, and was, the same here in Liverpool.



"The more you learn about this city, of course adapting a little bit, and learn how people think and what they expect… of course, it helps if you have a little bit of success!



"Then people can see from the outside things are going forward.



"This is what we always wanted.



"We thought the things we want to invent take a bit of time – a long-term idea – and we’d come somewhere where we’d try to make an impact for the whole club, something that stays for longer even if you are not here anymore.



"Something which stays – not only trophies and a good time – and that it can go on.



"It worked in Mainz, it worked in Dortmund and I hope we are in a good way to do it as well in Liverpool."



Having served at Mainz and Borussia Dortmund for seven years, Klopp and Krawietz will have served the same amount of time if they are to leave Liverpool at the end of their current contract that lasts until 2022.

