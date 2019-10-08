We’ve Got Dressing Room To Cope With Being Leaders – Former Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers defender Alan McLaren believes the Gers have the character and experienced players in the dressing room needed to cope with the pressure of being table-toppers in the Scottish Premiership.



Steven Gerrard's Light Blues handed Hamilton Academical a 5-0 thrashing in the league at Ibrox on Sunday, courtesy of a hat-trick from Jermain Defoe and a goal each from Connor Goldson and Borna Barisic.













Rangers' win, accompanied with defending champions Celtic suffering a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of Livingston, saw the Gers go on top of the league table with a two-point lead as club football temporarily shut down for the international break.



While there is still a long way to go in the Scottish Premiership, McLaren, who plied his trade for Rangers between 1994 and 1998, believes the side have players with experience and character to cope with leading the pack.





The 48-year-old named Steven Davis and Allan McGregor as two players who have the experience and character to lead the team as Rangers will look to keep the gap between themselves and Celtic intact, while also stressing the advantage of being in the driving seat.







"We have that [character] in the dressing room", McLaren told the official Rangers podcast.



"We have Davis, McGregor, players who can guide the squad.





"We've got the older, experienced ones. They've been in the situation, chasing and leading; I would always prefer to be leading.



"It's in your hands. If you keep winning then you win."



Celtic will host Ross County at Celtic Park and Rangers will travel to Hearts in the league when club football returns to action after the international break.

