He Speaks With Everyone – Liverpool Star Hails Team-mate’s Off Pitch Approach

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has heaped praise on Reds goalkeeper Adrian and the way he has quickly settled in at the club.



The Spanish goalkeeper had little to no time to settle in at the club when he was forced to replace an injured Alisson, who recently returned to fitness, in Liverpool's league opener against Norwich City.













Adrian went on to make ten appearances for the Merseyside-based club after his debut for them in August, but only kept two clean sheets during the period.



However, the former West Ham goalkeeper turned Liverpool's hero in his first competitive start for the club, saving Tammy Abraham's decisive penalty in the UEFA Super Cup, and made good saves as the club registered wins in each of their eight league games so far.





Reds midfielder Wijnaldum recognises the good job Adrian has done for Liverpool this season and feels the saves he has made have majorly influenced their results.







"He's done a really good job", Wijnaldum told Liverpool's official website.



"If you see the kind of saves he makes, really important saves during the games. He also has a big influence on the results we had."





The Dutchman also opened up on how Adrian took very little time to break the ice with his new team-mates and build a rapport with them.



"Since the first day he settled quite well", Wijnaldum said.



"He speaks with everyone and he's a good person, everyone talks with him.



"You could see that he was not shy. Normally when players come in they always look, ‘Who can I talk to?' and everything, but he talks with everyone.



"Before the game, he says what he wants to say.



"Basically since the day he came in he was already one of us."



With Alisson returning to full fitness, Adrian could return to his number two role when club football returns to action after the international break, but the 32-year-old will be ready to step in when his team need him to.

