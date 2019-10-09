XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/10/2019 - 19:22 BST

He Speaks With Everyone – Liverpool Star Hails Team-mate’s Off Pitch Approach

 




Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has heaped praise on Reds goalkeeper Adrian and the way he has quickly settled in at the club.

The Spanish goalkeeper had little to no time to settle in at the club when he was forced to replace an injured Alisson, who recently returned to fitness, in Liverpool's league opener against Norwich City.  


 



Adrian went on to make ten appearances for the Merseyside-based club after his debut for them in August, but only kept two clean sheets during the period.

However, the former West Ham goalkeeper turned Liverpool's hero in his first competitive start for the club, saving Tammy Abraham's decisive penalty in the UEFA Super Cup, and made good saves as the club registered wins in each of their eight league games so far.
 


Reds midfielder Wijnaldum recognises the good job Adrian has done for Liverpool this season and feels the saves he has made have majorly influenced their results.



"He's done a really good job", Wijnaldum told Liverpool's official website.

"If you see the kind of saves he makes, really important saves during the games. He also has a big influence on the results we had."
 


The Dutchman also opened up on how Adrian took very little time to break the ice with his new team-mates and build a rapport with them.

"Since the first day he settled quite well", Wijnaldum said.

"He speaks with everyone and he's a good person, everyone talks with him.

"You could see that he was not shy. Normally when players come in they always look, ‘Who can I talk to?' and everything, but he talks with everyone.

"Before the game, he says what he wants to say.

"Basically since the day he came in he was already one of us."

With Alisson returning to full fitness, Adrian could return to his number two role when club football returns to action after the international break, but the 32-year-old will be ready to step in when his team need him to.   
 