He’s Always There – Rangers Star Feels Team-mate Influential

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has heaped praise on Gers captain James Tavernier and feels the full-back need not be sorry for his mistakes against Young Boys in the Europa League last week.



Tavernier, who arrived at Ibrox in 2015, was named as Rangers captain at the start of the 2018/19 season by new manager Steven Gerrard, replacing Lee Wallace.













Having helped the Gers to finish second in the league behind Celtic last term, the 27-year-old Englishman has now led the club to the Scottish Premiership summit with a two-point lead over the Bhoys.



Although Tavernier has been influential for the Light Blues this season, scoring three goals and providing eight assists, two mistakes from him saw the club lose their Europa League match against Young Boys last week.





Rangers midfielder Jack, who feels people will jump on Tavernier's back after a loss as he is the captain, has revealed that the right-back apologised after the game but insists that he does not need to because he has won many games for the club and has been a great leader for the players including the Scotsman himself.







“Tav’s a brilliant captain but he’s captain of a big club so, of course, when we lose, everyone is going to jump on his back", Jack told The Athletic.



"I’ve been there myself when you lose a game and everyone points the finger at you, but he’s been great for me.





“Anything you need to go to him with, for advice or if are unsure about something, he’s always there and all the boys look up to him.



"He apologised after the game but he shouldn’t really need to because of the number of times he’s won us games.



"I don’t think two mistakes are going to affect how he plays or we play.”



Tavernier and co will take on Hearts at Tynecastle when club football returns to action after the international break on 20th October, as they look to stay ahead of Celtic.

