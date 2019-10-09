I Don’t Consider Myself English, I’m Dutch – Celtic Teen Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic youngster Jeremie Frimpong has revealed that he feels Dutch and not English, despite leaving the Netherlands at the age of seven.



The 18-year-old right-back was one among a number of players the Scottish Premiership champions brought in during the recent summer transfer window.













Born in Amsterdam, Frimpong and his family moved to Manchester when he was seven years old, leading the teenager to begin his footballing career at the Manchester City academy.



Although it was with the Citizens that the 19-year-old kicked-off his time as a professional footballer, he still cherishes his time in Amsterdam when he went to the park to play the game with his two brothers and their friends.





Despite spending the majority of his life in the United Kingdom and starting his career in England, Frimpong has revealed that he considers himself Dutch and not English and also lifted the lid on his Ghanian roots.







"I can remember kicking a ball about from as young as three", Frimpong told Celtic View.



"I used to go out and kick the ball about in the park with my brothers and their friends.





"One brother is four years older than me and the other is three years older, so it was good for me to play with older boys to help me bring along.



"We all moved to England when I was seven and I've always stayed in Manchester, so I've spent most of my life in the UK. I don't consider myself English, though, I'm still Dutch.



"I still have family back home in Amsterdam so we'll go and visit them from time-to-time.



"My mum's from Ghana and I speak a Ghanian language called Twi, fluently.



"I speak that, English and a little bit of Dutch.



"I have family in Ghana but I've only been over to visit them once when I was really young, so I can't really remember what it was like."



Frimpong made his first-team debut for Celtic in their 5-0 win against Partick Thistle in the Scottish League Cup last month and is now looking to get more minutes under his belt.

